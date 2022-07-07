New York Mets Top Prospect Francisco Álvarez Experiences Special Week

The accolades for Mets’ catching prospect Francisco Álvarez just keep rolling in.

After a white hot performance at Double A Binghamton that saw the 20-year-old launch 18 home runs and hit to a .277/.368/.553 clip in 67 games, Álvarez was promoted to Triple A Syracuse this past weekend.

This was immediately followed up by MLB Pipeline naming him the No. 2 prospect in all of baseball behind just Riley Greene of the Detroit Tigers who will likely graduate to the bigs next month.

Andy Martino of SNY then reported that Álvarez will participate in the 2022 Sirius XM All-Star Futures Game later this month.

The Mets originally signed Álvarez as an international free agent in 2018 for a franchise record $2.7 million.

The Venezuela native embarked on his professional career the next year, splitting the season between the Gulf Coast League Mets and the Kingsport Mets in rookie ball.

Like so many other players, Álvarez lost the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic that canceled all minor league ball and shortened the MLB season to just 60 regular season games.

In 2021, Álvarez split the season between Low A St. Lucie and High A Brooklyn and hit a combined 24 long balls to go along with a .272/.388/.554 clip.

This year, Álvarez got off to a bit of a slow start at Double A but quickly rebounded and became one of the hottest hitters in all of the minors. He is now just one step away from the big leagues.

Whether Álvarez earns a promotion to the majors or not this year, he has given the Mets fanbase a bona fide prospect to get excited about for the first time in years.

At just 20-years-old, the sky’s the limit for Álvarez who will be one of the biggest names to watch at the Futures Game on July 16, and Triple A for as long as he’s there. If he continues to rake for Syracuse, he could potentially make his big-league debut with the Mets later this season.

