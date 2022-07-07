Skip to main content

New York Mets Top Prospect Francisco Álvarez Experiences Special Week

New York Mets top prospect Francisco Álvarez experienced a special week in his young minor league career.

The accolades for Mets’ catching prospect Francisco Álvarez just keep rolling in.

After a white hot performance at Double A Binghamton that saw the 20-year-old launch 18 home runs and hit to a .277/.368/.553 clip in 67 games, Álvarez was promoted to Triple A Syracuse this past weekend.

This was immediately followed up by MLB Pipeline naming him the No. 2 prospect in all of baseball behind just Riley Greene of the Detroit Tigers who will likely graduate to the bigs next month.

Andy Martino of SNY then reported that Álvarez will participate in the 2022 Sirius XM All-Star Futures Game later this month.

The Mets originally signed Álvarez as an international free agent in 2018 for a franchise record $2.7 million.

The Venezuela native embarked on his professional career the next year, splitting the season between the Gulf Coast League Mets and the Kingsport Mets in rookie ball.

Like so many other players, Álvarez lost the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic that canceled all minor league ball and shortened the MLB season to just 60 regular season games.

In 2021, Álvarez split the season between Low A St. Lucie and High A Brooklyn and hit a combined 24 long balls to go along with a .272/.388/.554 clip.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This year, Álvarez got off to a bit of a slow start at Double A but quickly rebounded and became one of the hottest hitters in all of the minors. He is now just one step away from the big leagues.

Whether Álvarez earns a promotion to the majors or not this year, he has given the Mets fanbase a bona fide prospect to get excited about for the first time in years.

At just 20-years-old, the sky’s the limit for Álvarez who will be one of the biggest names to watch at the Futures Game on July 16, and Triple A for as long as he’s there. If he continues to rake for Syracuse, he could potentially make his big-league debut with the Mets later this season. 

Read More:

Chris Bassitt Regrets Telling Mets About Positive Covid Test

- Mets Have Scouted Reliever David Robertson

- Mets’ Potential Starting Pitching Trade Targets Dealing With Injuries

Follow Rob Piersall on Twitter (@RTPiersall), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

New York Mets

Read More

New York Mets Top Prospect Francisco Álvarez Experiences Special Week

1 minute ago

Chris Bassitt Regrets Telling New York Mets About Positive Covid Test

1 hour ago

New York Mets Have Scouted Reliever David Robertson

4 hours ago
Jun 14, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Citi Field.
News

Chris Bassitt Regrets Telling New York Mets About Positive Covid Test

By Pat Ragazzo1 hour ago
Apr 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher David Robertson (37) pitches in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
News

New York Mets Have Scouted Reliever David Robertson

By Pat Ragazzo4 hours ago
Mets have scouted A's pitcher Frankie Montas.
News

New York Mets’ Potential Starting Pitching Trade Targets Dealing With Shoulder Injuries

By Pat Ragazzo11 hours ago
Jul 6, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) reacts as he runs the bases after hitting a three-home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the tenth inning at Great American Ball Park.
News

New York Mets Escape Cincinnati With Series Win After Late Rally, Offensive Explosion

By Pat Ragazzo19 hours ago
May 15, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; MLB former player Alex Rodriguez with Kathryne Padgett court side during the third quarter in game seven of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.
News

Alex Rodriguez Reveals Vision had he Purchased New York Mets

By Pat RagazzoJul 6, 2022
How long of a leash should the Mets give Robinson Canó?
News

New York Mets Still Feeling Effects of Robinson Cano's 2nd Chance

By Pat RagazzoJul 6, 2022
New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso continues historic pace after career-best month.
News

New York Mets' Pete Alonso Will Only Participate in Home Run Derby on Special Condition

By Pat RagazzoJul 6, 2022
Jul 5, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) pitches during the second inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.
News

New York Mets' Max Scherzer Shatters Expectations in Return From IL

By Pat RagazzoJul 5, 2022