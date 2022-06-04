New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor will try to play through fractured finger.

LOS ANGELES — New York Mets’ shortstop Francisco Lindor’s finger injury is a little more serious upon further review.

One day after it was revealed that Lindor caught his finger in the double doors of his hotel room, which forced him to sit out of the Mets' series opener with the Dodgers on Thursday night, it turns out that X-Rays discovered a "form of a fracture" in his right middle finger.

However, this injury is something Lindor is expected to be able to play through. After testing his throwing during pregame warmups, Lindor was deemed good to go and is in the Mets' lineup at shortstop on Friday evening at Dodger Stadium.

"It feels like I don't have a fingerprint, but I was able to throw," Lindor said in the clubhouse at Dodger Stadium. "That was the one thing I was a little more concerned about."

The 28-year-old has been red-hot at the plate, capturing the National League Player of the Week Award for the week of May 23 through 29. In his last 18 games, Lindor is hitting .324 with 24 RBIs. He entered the night with the fourth-most RBIs in baseball (43). The Mets are hoping Lindor's fractured finger will not affect his performance.

