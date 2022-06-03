Skip to main content

New York Mets Linked to These 3 Pitchers, Why It's Unlikely

New York Mets linked to these pitchers, here's why It's unlikely.

LOS ANGELES - The New York Mets have certainly had to dip into their pitching depth a number of times throughout the first 53 games of the regular season.

As a result, there has been plenty of buzz about them potentially making a trade for a starter before the August 2 deadline. 

Two names they have scouted are Oakland Athletics' Frankie Montas and Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Mahle. But here's why you shouldn't count on them swinging a trade for either of these arms. 

The Mets could use more depth in their rotation to cover themselves in case of future injuries, but starting pitching is a strength of the team when fully healthy. That is why they are unlikely to give up significant assets for a starter- unless Jacob deGrom (shoulder), Max Scherzer (oblique strain) or Tylor Megill (biceps tendinitis) suffer a setback. 

CBS Sports recently named Reds starter Luis Castillo as a potential fit for the Mets as well. But trading for pitchers like Castillo (3.38 ERA) or Montas (3.20 ERA) would cost a lot in assets due to performance, track record and upside. They also come along with an extra year of control. Mahle has another year of control, but has posted a 5.53 ERA after a breakout season in 2021. The righty would likely have a lesser price tag than the former tandem, but if the Mets' rotation gets healthier by July, another team could be willing to offer the Reds more based off of a need. 

Despite the injuries they've suffered in their rotation, the Mets are still 35-18 and 9.5 games up in the National League East. 

David Peterson and Trevor Williams have filled in amicably in the rotation, and Megill is nearing a return. DeGrom is close to getting back on the mound, before facing live hitters and beginning a rehab assignment, while Scherzer is also progressing in his recovery from an oblique strain. Both aces should be back sometime in July, and if that's the case, then it seems unlikely that the Mets will acquire a significant starting pitcher at the deadline. 

Steve Cohen Tweets Joke About Francisco Lindor Finger Injury

- Mets' Jacob deGrom Staying in New York, Could Throw Off Mound Soon

- Francisco Lindor Out of Lineup After Slamming Finger in Hotel Room Doors

