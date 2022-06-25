New York Mets injury updates: Jacob deGrom, Carlos Carrasco, Trevor May, Colin Holderman, Jeff McNeil.

MIAMI - Another day, another long list of injury updates brought to you by the New York Mets.

Ace pitcher Jacob deGrom (stress reaction on his right scapula) tossed live batting practice on Saturday at the Mets' spring training facility in Port St. Lucie. This was the second time deGrom has faced hitters since injuring his shoulder in spring training. The righty threw 20 pitches across one inning and is expected to require at least one more live BP session, before being evaluated for a rehab assignment. DeGrom will likely need several rehab starts, before rejoining the big-league rotation. If all continues to go well, deGrom could be back in the majors by mid to late July.

Fellow starter Carlos Carrasco threw a bullpen session on Saturday at LoanDepot Park and felt good afterward. His lower back tightness, which forced him out of his last outing after just 3 1/3 innings on Wednesday, has subsided. He expects to make his next scheduled start this week. Carrasco told Inside the Mets that his back kept tightening up more by the inning in his last start against the Houston Astros. This brought his velocity down to 88 mph by the fourth inning, before he exited. He also said the mound at Minute Maid Park was a little harder than most stadiums he has pitched in, which could have possibly caused him to tighten up.

Second baseman/left fielder Jeff McNeil (right hamstring tightness) was out of the Mets' lineup for the fourth straight day on Saturday. McNeil is available off the bench again, likely as a pinch-hitter, as was the case on Friday. According to manager Buck Showalter, he has "an idea" regarding when McNeil can rejoin the Mets' lineup. New York has a noon series finale with the Marlins on Sunday, before heading back home. The team will have an off day on Monday, before facing the Astros again, this time at Citi Field. It appears as though McNeil could re-enter the starting lineup sometime at the beginning of the Mets' home stand. McNeil tweaked his hamstring on Monday, June 20, which was the finale of his team's previous home stand. He has yet to appear in the first four games of the Mets' five-game road trip.

The Mets could also be getting two very important reinforcements back in their bullpen in the near future, too.

Colin Holderman (right shoulder impingement) will begin a rehab assignment for Triple A Syracuse on Sunday. The hard-throwing rookie emerged as a reliable arm in the bullpen this season, posting a 3.18 ERA across his first 11 1/3 innings of big-league action.

As for setup man Trevor May (stress reaction on right humerus), he received a followup CT scan, which cleared him to begin throwing bullpen sessions. May will throw several bullpens, before shifting to face live hitters. The righty will require a rehab assignment as well.

