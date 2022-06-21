Skip to main content

New York Mets Injury Updates: Jeff McNeil, James McCann, Trevor May, Travis Jankowski

New York Mets' Jeff McNeil receives good news after MRI. Plus updates on James McCann, Trevor May and Travis Jankowski.

Crisis seemingly averted. 

After exiting Monday's 6-0 win over the Miami Marlins with right hamstring tightness, New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil appears to have dodged a bullet. 

McNeil's MRI came back clean and he is considered day-to-day, as both he and manager Buck Showalter confirmed to reporters at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday. 

Although he is out of the lineup tonight in the Mets' series opener against the Astros in Houston, McNeil sounded relieved by his imaging results when speaking with reporters in the visiting dugout. 

"From what I heard, not much," McNeil said of what his MRI showed. "I didn't see it, but came back from HSS yesterday and got on the bus. I didn't see it, I didn't talk to the doctors. I just got a call from the trainers saying 'hey, everything looks great (you're) day-to-day."

Showalter shared a similar sentiment of optimism. 

"We were positive about the tests that came back, so that's good news," Showalter said. "I think he got ahead of it, felt it a little bit and we got him out of there. Hopefully that precaution will get him back here shortly."

It sounds like McNeil will be able to avoid a trip to the IL. The Mets will rest him and the 30-year-old will re-enter the lineup when the training staff determines he is ready. It's unknown if/when he will be available off the bench, but regardless, it is good news for the club that McNeil is only dealing with tightness. 

Additional Injury Updates

Beyond McNeil, Showalter provided some additional injury updates.

- Catcher James McCann (hamate bone) will be eligible to return from the IL on Friday in Miami. McCann is currently catching Max Scherzer in Binghamton on Tuesday night. 

- Outfielder Travis Jankowski (fractured finger) has been cleared for baseball activities. Jankowski is hoping to return in early-July. 

- Setup man Trevor May (stress reaction on right humerus) is progressing well. He is scheduled for a CT scan on July 28. If all goes well, he will get the green light to begin tossing bullpens. May is currently throwing long-toss. 

