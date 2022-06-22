Jacob deGrom takes big step towards returning to New York Mets.

This injured ace took a major step in his throwing progression on Tuesday.

Mets No. 1 starter Jacob deGrom (stress reaction on right scapula) faced live hitters yesterday for the first time since injuring his shoulder in spring training, as a team spokesperson told reporters at Minute Maid Park.

DeGrom's live batting practice took place at the Mets' spring training facility in Port St. Lucie, Fla. and was said to have gone well.

According to a source, deGrom threw around 15 pitches and his fastball velocity sat between 98 and 99 mph. He also touched 99.9 mph on his final pitch. The expectation is that he will require at least one more live batting practice session, before heading out on a rehab assignment. This live BP could come on Sunday if he remains on a five-day schedule. It’s unknown whether he will need to face live hitters again after his next session. Once deGrom gets cleared to begin a rehab assignment, he will likely need multiple minor league starts before rejoining the big-league rotation.

Prior to facing hitters, deGrom threw a total of five bullpen sessions, including an up-and-down bullpen last Friday, simulating multiple innings.

The Mets are taking the step-by-step approach with deGrom in order to avoid any setbacks. While the team is playing it safe with their prized arm, the 34-year-old could potentially return by mid-July if all continues to go well.

Although deGrom likely still has an additional hurdle to clear before getting back on the mound in live-game action, the latest development in his rehab is a very promising sign. It also provides hope that the two-time Cy Young Award winner will be able to return to the Mets at some point this summer (possibly July), thus forming a two-headed monster with Max Scherzer atop the rotation.

DeGrom has not pitched in a regular season game for the Mets since July 7, 2021. He missed the second half of last season with forearm and elbow issues.

