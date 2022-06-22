Skip to main content

Max Scherzer Shines in What Could be Lone Rehab Start Before Rejoining New York Mets

Tuesday night went just about as well as the Mets and Max Scherzer could have hoped. 

Scherzer took the mound for Double A Binghamton in his first rehab start and reached his targeted pitch count goal without any hiccups. The three-time Cy Young Award winner threw 3 1/3 innings on 65 pitches (46 strikes), allowing two runs on three hits, while striking out six batters and walking one.

The righty allowed an RBI double and a solo home run, but his stuff looked sharp overall. Now, the Mets will wait and see how Scherzer's oblique responds in the next few days, before determining whether he will require an additional rehab start or rejoin the big-league team. 

As long as Scherzer avoids any significant oblique tightness following this outing, he could potentially rejoin the Mets' rotation this weekend in Miami. 

While Scherzer is being conscious of not pushing himself too hard in order to avoid a setback, he is lobbying to return to the big-leagues for his next scheduled outing, which would be Sunday against the Marlins (if deemed ready).

"So eager, I want to be out there, so bad," Scherzer said of his possible return following his rehab start. "I want to be in the big-leagues, not be a Rumble Pony."

According to Scherzer, he won't know if his oblique is officially good to go until seeing how it feels on Wednesday after he wakes up. But he does feel optimistic based off what he was able to do and how it felt during his rehab outing. 

The 37-year-old was initially given a timeline of six to eight weeks after suffering a high-grade oblique strain on May 18. If he returns to the Mets on Sunday, he would have been on the shelf for a total of 5 1/2 weeks. 

After throwing 65 pitches across 3 1/3 innings on Tuesday night for the Rumble Ponies, Scherzer could have a 75-80 pitch count limit in his next start, whether it be with the Mets or a minor league affiliate. Scherzer previously indicated that he'd be more than willing to rejoin the big-league club, before being fully stretched out: "give me the ball." 

Barring any setbacks, Scherzer could be pitching in a Mets uniform by the end of the week. 

