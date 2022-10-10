Jacob deGrom has "no clue" if he'll be back with New York Mets.

Jacob deGrom may have thrown his last pitch as a Met.

Following the Mets' season-ending loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the Wild Card round on Sunday, deGrom was asked about his probable looming free agency and if he thought he'd be back in Queens next season.

“I’m not going to discuss any of that,” deGrom said. “I have no clue.”

Instead, deGrom said his focus was on the Mets' disappointing elimination loss to the Padres.

DeGrom has a $30.5 million player option on his contract in 2023 and has previously said he intends to opt out to test the open market.

If deGrom signs elsewhere, his final start as a Met was a strong one, going six innings, allowing two runs and striking out eight batters in New York's Game 2 victory over the Padres in the Wild Card round.

DeGrom, 34, missed the second half of 2021 and the first four months of 2022 due to elbow and shoulder injuries. He came back on August 2 and proceeded to look like his old dominant self, posting a 5-4 record and 3.08 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 102 strikeouts in 64.1 innings.

DeGrom has pitched his entire big league career for the Mets from 2014-2022.

