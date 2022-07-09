New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom Passes Latest Test in 2nd Rehab Start

NEW YORK - Another step in the right direction.

Mets ace Jacob deGrom passed his latest test on Friday night by going three scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and striking out six batters on 36 pitches for Single A St. Lucie in what was his second rehab start. DeGrom's fastball topped out at 101 mph, and his slider touched 94 mph.

"I feel really good," deGrom said of his second rehab outing. "It's step-by-step, but I've been following the process, how it's laid out and just trying not to do too much.

"Pitching in my first game for the first time (last Sunday) in a couple months, responded really well, and was able to go out there and throw three innings tonight. So hopefully keep moving forward like this and be back in the big-leagues, before too long."

DeGrom, who has not pitched in a regular season game in over a year (July 7, 2021), now appears to be getting closer to snapping this dreaded streak. He is expected to make at least two more rehab starts, before rejoining the Mets' rotation. If all goes well and he continues on a five-day schedule, the two-time Cy Young Award winner could return to the Mets by the July 23-27 range.

DeGrom's next scheduled rehab start has yet to be announced, but could come on Wednesday, July 13. The righty's rehab assignment is now expected to shift to the upper-levels of the minor leagues (affiliate TBA).

DeGrom's first rehab start came on July 3 for St. Lucie, in which he struck out five of the six batters he faced across 1 2/3 innings on 24 pitches.

