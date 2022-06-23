MLB insider says these starting pitchers are best fit for New York Mets.

Coming into the regular season, starting pitching was supposed to be a strength for the New York Mets, who constructed a star studded rotation with Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt forming a three-headed monster atop this unit.

Unfortunately, things haven't gone as planned, as the Mets have been decimated by injuries on their starting staff for the second consecutive year.

As a result, general manager Billy Eppler will likely be looking to add another starting pitcher ahead of the August 2 trade deadline. While the Mets have gotten off to a National League-best 45-26 record, their rotation has become extremely thin due to the injury bug.

That's why MLB insider Jim Bowden of The Athletic believes these three starters would be a great fit for the Mets as potential trade acquisitions.

Luis Castillo, RHP, Reds: Castillo is the most talented starting pitcher who could be traded by the deadline. ... Castillo could fetch the best prospect package of any player traded before Aug. 2. Best team fits: Dodgers, Braves, Red Sox, Twins, Angels, Mets.

Frankie Montas, RHP, A’s: Montas is the second-best starting pitcher on the trade block. … The A’s have received many offers for Montas, but their asking price is high and no one has met it. ... Best team fits: Cardinals, Giants, Phillies, Rays, Mets, Dodgers.

Kyle Freeland, LHP, Rockies: The Rockies don’t want to move him, but of course they will listen to trade offers on all players. ... Best team fits: Mets, White Sox, Angels.

Additional names on Bowden's list, who the Mets could possibly acquire include: Marlins' Pablo Lopez, Marlins' Edward Cabrera, Rangers' Martin Perez, Reds' Tyler Mahle, Diamondbacks Merrill Kelly and Cubs' Kyle Hendricks.

The Mets will attempt to upgrade their roster next month without giving up any of their top prospects. But with starting pitching becoming a need due to injuries, they might have to overpay in order to stabilize this unit.

New York is expecting to get Scherzer back from the IL this weekend, with deGrom hopefully not too far behind him. Regardless, Tylor Megill (shoulder) is likely out until August, and Carlos Carrasco suffered an injury of his own on Wednesday.

If the Mets hope to make a deep run in October, it makes sense to bolster their rotation depth on the trade market prior to the deadline in early-August. You can never have too much pitching, and this remains true for the Mets and their injury riddled staff.

