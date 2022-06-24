New York Mets injury updates: Jacob deGrom, Carlos Carrasco, Jeff McNeil, Joey Lucchesi.

MIAMI - Prior to the Mets' series opener vs. the Marlins at LoanDepot Park on Friday, manager Buck Showalter provided some injury updates.

The Mets have seemingly dodged another bullet, this time in their extremely thin rotation. Starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco's MRI showed no structural damage. He is expected to make his next start on an extra day of rest, which would potentially be Tuesday. Carrasco left his latest outing on Wednesday after just 3 1/3 innings due to lower back tightness.

Ace pitcher Jacob deGrom will throw another live batting practice on Saturday, which will take place at LoanDepot Park. This will be deGrom's second time facing hitters since suffering a stress reaction on his right scapula during spring training. DeGrom looked sharp in his first live BP on Tuesday. According to a source, DeGrom threw around 15 pitches, sat between 98-99 mph, and touched 99.9 mph on his final pitch. Tomorrow could potentially be his final live BP, before getting cleared to head out on a rehab assignment, but that has yet to be determined. DeGrom will likely require multiple rehab starts before returning to the Mets rotation. DeGrom could potentially come off the IL by mid-July if he continues to progress well.

Second baseman/left fielder Jeff McNeil (right hamstring tightness) was out of the Mets' lineup for the third straight game on Friday. However, Showalter says McNeil is close to where he needs to be in order to rejoin the lineup. In the meantime, McNeil should be available to pinch hit on Friday night. The Mets still believe McNeil will be able to avoid an IL stint.

The Mets could also be getting some pitching depth back later this summer as well. Joey Lucchesi, who underwent Tommy John surgery in June of 2021, is eyeing an early to mid-August return to the majors. Lucchesi joined the Mets for their weekend series in Miami, and provided an update on how his rehab is going. According to the lefty, he is about to throw his 10th bullpen session on Saturday and will then move to facing live hitters afterward. Once Lucchesi throws 4-5 live BP sessions, he will begin a rehab assignment. Lucchesi had a 4.46 ERA in the Mets' rotation a season ago, before tearing his UCL. He says his arm feels great and his velocity has been higher than usual in bullpen sessions. The 29-year-old revealed he is working on some new pitches, but confirmed he always has his signature "churve," which is a combination of a changeup and curveball.

