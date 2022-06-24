Max Scherzer Won't Pitch for New York Mets Sunday; What Could be Next

MIAMI - Max Scherzer won't return to the mound for the Mets on Sunday after all.

Despite heavy speculation that Scherzer could be back from the IL this weekend to pitch in the series finale at LoanDepot Park against the Miami Marlins -- that's not going to happen.

According to manager Buck Showalter, Scherzer could make another rehab start on Sunday or Monday for one of the Mets' minor league affiliates. Another scenario for the three-time Cy Young Award winner could be to go through a few work days, before rejoining the Mets rotation. The team will make a decision on next steps after seeing how Scherzer (oblique strain) feels over the course of the next two days. The righty rejoined the Mets in Miami despite being ruled out to pitch in the final game of their road trip, which would have been his next turn to take the hill on a five-day schedule.

Scherzer threw 3 1/3 innings on 65 pitches, while allowing two runs, striking out six and walking one batter for Double A Binghamton on Tuesday. Although it seemed like Scherzer's rehab assignment would potentially last only one start, the Mets have opted to play it safe with their prized arm by not rushing him back. New York's rotation has been decimated by injuries this season, which is why both sides are fully aware that they cannot afford risking a setback.

The 37-year-old suffered a high-grade oblique strain on May 18 and was initially given a six to eight week recovery timeline. Had Scherzer returned to pitch against the Marlins on Sunday, he would've beat the clock at 5 1/2 weeks.

While Scherzer won't rejoin the Mets' rotation just yet, his return still appears to be on the horizon. Left-hander David Peterson will pitch against the Marlins on Sunday, per Showalter.

