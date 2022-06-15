Skip to main content

James McCann Nearing Return to New York Mets

NEW YORK - The Mets' catching unit is close to being at full strength for the first time since mid-May.

According to manager Buck Showalter, James McCann will begin a rehab assignment with Double A Binghamton on Thursday as he continues to progress towards returning from an extended stay on the IL. 

McCann suffered a broken left hamate bone on the backend of the Mets' seven-game road trip in Philadelphia and D.C. in early to mid-May. The hand fracture required surgery, giving McCann a six week timeline for recovery. He was placed on the IL on May 13.

McCann, who turned 32 on Monday, took batting practice at Citi Field the past two days, and is set to join Binghamton in Bowie, MD on their road trip tomorrow. 

While McCann mentioned in front of his locker on Wednesday that he didn't believe his rehab assignment would last too long, this will depend on how his hand responds to receiving behind the plate and swinging the bat in live game action. 

Regardless, it sounds as though the Mets will soon have their starting catcher back with the big-league club. While McCann has struggled offensively this season (.196 average, .551 OPS in 21 games), he has made a significant impact behind the dish with the Mets' pitching staff in 2022. 

In McCann's absence, Tomas Nido has become the Mets' primary catcher, with Patrick Mazeika backing him up.

McCann signed a four-year, $40 million contract with the Mets prior to the 2021 season. 

