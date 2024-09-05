New York Mets’ Ace Could Return in This Role, Per Insider
The New York Mets are feeling good about potentially getting their ace back before the end of the regular season.
According to SNY baseball insider Andy Martino, the Mets are becoming increasingly more optimistic that Kodai Senga can return this season, and in a starters' role.
Although Martino cautions that it may be too early to set Senga's return in stone, the Mets were impressed with the righty's 25-pitch bullpen session at Citi Field on Wednesday.
There had been talk of Senga possibly coming out of the bullpen when he comes back. Senga spoke to reporters earlier in the week and said he’d be willing to contribute to the team in any way he can, even if it means appearing in relief. However, the Mets prefer Senga to start even though he won't be fully stretched out, per Martino.
"The team would prefer Senga to start, even if just for abbreviated outings," Martino wrote. "Given his unique preparation routine, and Tylor Megill’s experience in the bullpen, the Mets view Megill as a more natural fit to get high-leverage relief outs in a pennant race and postseason.
"The logic in making Senga a starter, even if not fully built up, is that he would be more comfortable and productive in his most familiar role. He could start a playoff game, last a few innings, then give way to a piggybacking reliever. Teams tend to patch together pitching plans differently in the postseason, anyway."
Senga has been working on strengthening his calf and will now focus on his throwing arm. Senga is eligible to return from the injured list on September 25th and for the final five games of the Mets’ season. If Senga were to start, he would be facing either the Braves or the Brewers in the final series of the year.
Senga has had an injury-riddled second season in Queens. The Japanese pitcher missed the first half of the season with a moderate posterior capsule strain in his throwing shoulder. Senga sustained the injury in spring training and it kept him out until his lone start this season on July 26th against the Braves. In that outing, Senga struck out nine batters in 5.1 innings before sustaining a high-grade calf strain.
Everything is going in the Mets’ favor these days. The squad has rattled off seven straight wins and are a half game back of the Atlanta Braves for the final NL Wild Card spot. With 22 games remaining on the schedule, the Mets find themselves firmly in the playoff race in the National League.