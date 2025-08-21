New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo leaves game with injury
The New York Mets have already seen Francisco Alvarez land on the injured list with a right thumb sprain this week, and they faced another injury scare on Wednesday.
In the first inning of the game against the Washington Nationals, Nimmo grounded into an inning-ending double play and jogged gingerly down the first-base line. While the left fielder stayed in for the bottom half, he was pulled before the second inning and replaced by Starling Marte due to neck stiffness.
The issue has been a recurring one for the 32-year-old throughout his career, who was also removed on May 23 against the Los Angeles Dodgers with the same problem.
"It’s from 2019 when I ran into the wall and we’ve been really good with the training staff and myself about keeping it under control and at bay," Nimmo said after the Mets' 7-5 loss to the Dodgers that night. "Sometimes with the travel and just everything, it pops its ugly head and it takes a few days to deal with it."
How Nimmo's potential absence impacts the Mets
While this injury hasn't cost Nimmo to miss significant time in the past, the Mets can't afford to lose him. He has been one of the club’s most durable players, appearing in 122 of the team’s 126 games and posting a .254/.325/.438 slash line with 20 home runs and 68 RBI.
Nimmo missed two games back in late May with a similar flare-up, and a comparable timetable seems likely this time as well. That would put him in line to return during the upcoming series in Atlanta. In the meantime, expect Marte or Jeff McNeil to to fill the void in left field until Nimmo returns.
Nimmo's absence, even if only for a few days, weighs large for a Mets team already thin on depth. While they received positive news regarding Jose Siri on the injury front, he still appears a little ways away from returning, and Jesse Winker remains sidelined with back inflammation.
The Mets need contributions from every player on the roster, 1 through 26, and 1 through 28 once rosters expand in September to survive the stretch run. New York currently holds just a one-game lead over the Cincinnati Reds for the final NL Wild Card Spot.
Health, more than anything, may prove to be the critical X-factor that determines whether the Mets play in the postseason. For a team already battling injuries, keeping Nimmo and the rest of the lineup on the field could be the difference between playing for a World Series or watching from home.