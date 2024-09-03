New York Mets' Ace Open to New Role as Return May Come Sooner Than Expected
This New York Mets' starting pitcher says he's open to any role to help the ball club during the final month of the regular season.
Kodai Senga, who has missed all but one start this year for New York, spoke to reporters on Monday and said he's willing to contribute any way he can. The team's ace is eyeing a return to the Mets once he is eligible to come off the 60-day IL on September 26 when there are five games left in the regular season. He will have to be 100% healthy in order to come back and is open to serving as a reliever since there likely won't be enough time for him to be fully stretched out.
"Where we are in the standings, I know that the last couple of games are going to be really important. And because it's gonna be important, I need to be at 100% to get back," Senga said in the Citi Field dugout.
Senga missed the first four months of the regular season for the Mets after being diagnosed with a moderate posterior capsule strain in his throwing shoulder during spring training before suffering a setback of triceps inflammation in May that further delayed his return. The All-Star pitcher then found his way back on the injured list after making just one start against the Braves on July 26 where he suffered a high-grade calf strain during that outing.
Mets manager Carlos Mendoza also spoke about Senga's progress and hopes of potentially returning this season.
"We still got to take it slow and be smart about it. But it's good that he's where he's at right now," Mendoza said. "We still got to take it slow and be smart about it. But it's good that he's where he's at right now."
The Mets hope if Senga does return this season that he capture that ace form he had during his first season in the major leagues when he went 12-7 with a 2.98 ERA in 29 starts. Whether it's serving as a starter or reliever remains to be seen, but it is a positive sign that the ace is ahead of schedule and has a shot to come back to help the team capture a playoff spot.
This promising news came prior to the Mets' 4-2 series opener win over the Boston Red Sox on Monday night, which saw them pull within a half game of the Atlanta Braves for the third and final NL Wild Card spot with just 24 games left to play. New York has now won five in a row and are 10 games over .500 for the first time all season.