Brandon Nimmo Drawing Interest From These Teams

Add this team to the long list of clubs showing interest in center fielder Brandon Nimmo.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Tampa Bay Rays are one of several teams that are in on Nimmo.

This comes as a bit of a surprise, given the Rays are a small market team and Nimmo is expected to receive a lucrative contract.

In addition to Tampa, the Yankees, Seattle Mariners, San Francisco Giants and Toronto Blue Jays have all shown interest in Nimmo.

As for the Mets, they're very much in on Nimmo as well. The current feeling is that the Mets are prioritizing Nimmo, who they hope to retain.

As a left-handed hitter, who bats leadoff, the two-way center fielder is highly valued on the open market. He also has a career .385 on-base percentage and .827 OPS.

Nimmo posted a 5 bWAR, .274/.367/.433 slash line, a .800 OPS, 16 home runs and 64 RBIs across 151 games last season.

The Mets selected Nimmo in the first round of the 2011 MLB Draft. He has since spent his entire career with the Mets.

