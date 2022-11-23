MLB Insider: New York Mets Could Sign These 2 Pitchers

These two moves would certainly bolster the Mets' starting rotation.

According to SNY insider Andy Martino, the Mets could wind up with both Jacob deGrom and Japanese ace pitcher Kodai Senga this offseason.

"I don't think the Yankees are signing deGrom or Senga -- that's the feeling I have from reporting," Martino said on Baseball Night in New York on SNY. "I think the Mets could end up with them both."

The Mets have already met with Senga and it was said to have gone well. Experts have predicted the 29-year-old righty to draw around $15 million average annual value.

As for deGrom, the Mets are prioritizing both him and center fielder Brandon Nimmo. While Nimmo's market is robust, deGrom's only known suitors are the Texas Rangers, Atlanta Braves and Yankees. DeGrom is expected to command at least $40 million AAV.

Per The New York Post, the belief is that deGrom will re-sign if the Mets come close to any external offer he receives.

In addition to deGrom and Senga, the Mets have spoken with Justin Verlander. However, Verlander will likely draw similar money to deGrom, so It's difficult to envision the Mets landing both of these arms. Verlander could replace deGrom if he bolts from Queens.

The Mets have also shown interest in lefty Carlos Rodon and have engaged with his camp, per source.

On the second-tier level of the starting pitching market, the Mets have shown interest in Taijuan Walker and Jameson Taillon. That said, the belief is that New York is currently focused on the top-tier level of the starting pitching market: deGrom, Verlander, Rodon, Senga.

The Mets' current rotation under contract is Max Scherzer, Carlos Carrasco, David Peterson, Tylor Megill and Joey Lucchesi. The expectation is that New York will add multiple pieces to bolster this unit in the offseason.

Read More:

- Ex-Mets Reliever Signs With Red Sox

- Mets Prioritizing Jacob deGrom, Yankees Showing Interest

- Justin Verlander Could be Possibility if Mets Lose Jacob deGrom

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.