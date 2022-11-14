New York Mets Contact Rays in Search of Pitching Help

That would be one way to fill out a pitching staff that has been left barren due to a massive amount of free agents.

According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Mets have been in contact with the Tampa Bay Rays about their available pitching.

In addition to the Mets, Morosi reported that the Cubs, Angels and Reds have also been in contact about the Rays' pitching.

The only starters the Mets have under contract at the moment are Max Scherzer, Carlos Carrasco, David Peterson, Tylor Megill and Joey Lucchesi. The only relievers under contract are Edwin Diaz, Drew Smith and John Curtiss.

Among the pitchers, who the Mets might be interested in includes ace Tyler Glasnow, who has two years left on his deal and is coming off Tommy John surgery. Glasnow is owed $30.35 million across the next two seasons, but is one of the best pitchers in the game when healthy.

Ryan Yarbrough is another name that could fit the Mets, given his versatility as a starter and reliever. Other types of hybrid role pitchers on the Rays could be available as well.

As Morosi also noted, the Rays have been engaged in advanced trade negotiations ahead of Tuesday's roster protection deadline. The expectation is Tampa Bay will make multiple trades within the next few days.

In order to protect players from the December 7th Rule 5 Draft, players must be added to the 40-man roster by Tuesday, November 15 at 6 p.m.

