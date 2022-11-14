Skip to main content

New York Mets Contact Rays in Search of Pitching Help

The Mets have reportedly been in contact with the Rays about their available pitching.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

That would be one way to fill out a pitching staff that has been left barren due to a massive amount of free agents.

According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Mets have been in contact with the Tampa Bay Rays about their available pitching.

In addition to the Mets, Morosi reported that the Cubs, Angels and Reds have also been in contact about the Rays' pitching.

The only starters the Mets have under contract at the moment are Max Scherzer, Carlos Carrasco, David Peterson, Tylor Megill and Joey Lucchesi. The only relievers under contract are Edwin Diaz, Drew Smith and John Curtiss.

Among the pitchers, who the Mets might be interested in includes ace Tyler Glasnow, who has two years left on his deal and is coming off Tommy John surgery. Glasnow is owed $30.35 million across the next two seasons, but is one of the best pitchers in the game when healthy. 

Ryan Yarbrough is another name that could fit the Mets, given his versatility as a starter and reliever. Other types of hybrid role pitchers on the Rays could be available as well.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As Morosi also noted, the Rays have been engaged in advanced trade negotiations ahead of Tuesday's roster protection deadline. The expectation is Tampa Bay will make multiple trades within the next few days.

In order to protect players from the December 7th Rule 5 Draft, players must be added to the 40-man roster by Tuesday, November 15 at 6 p.m.

Read More:

- Source: Mets Interested in Carlos Rodon

- Mets' Jacob deGrom Interested in Texas Rangers

- Mets Interested in Michael Conforto Reunion

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Tyler GlasnowRyan YarbroughNew York Mets

Read More

New York Mets Contact Rays in Search of Pitching Help

New York Mets Showing Interest in Andrew Heaney

Source: New York Mets Interested in Carlos Rodon

The Mets are showing interest in left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney.
News

New York Mets Showing Interest in Andrew Heaney

By Pat Ragazzo
Three things to watch in New York Mets' free agency.
News

Source: New York Mets Interested in Carlos Rodon

By Pat Ragazzo
Sep 9, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) runs to first base after hitting a RBI single in the third inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park.
News

Seattle Mariners Showing Interest in Brandon Nimmo

By Pat Ragazzo
New York Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt is not focused on his potential free agency.
News

New York Mets Extend Qualifying Offers to These Players

By Pat Ragazzo
Aug 9, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco (59) is congratulated in the dugout by teammates after coming out of the game against the Cincinnati Reds during the seventh inning at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets Make Option Decisions on Carlos Carrasco, John Curtiss

By Pat Ragazzo
Sep 5, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets right fielder Michael Conforto (30) advances to third base during the ninth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.
News

New York Mets Interested in Michael Conforto Reunion

By Pat Ragazzo
Jacob deGrom stepped up big for the New York Mets in Game 2 of the Wild Card series.
News

New York Mets' Free Agent ace Jacob deGrom Interested in Texas Rangers

By Pat Ragazzo
Brandon Nimmo hoping Wild Card series isn't last with New York Mets.
News

Brandon Nimmo Drawing Interest From 'Majority' of Teams

By Pat Ragazzo