Source: New York Mets Interested in Carlos Rodon

If the Mets lose Jacob deGrom this winter, they're going to need to replace him with a top of the rotation starter to pair with ace Max Scherzer. And this name might be the perfect backup plan if deGrom walks.

As a source told Inside the Mets, the Mets have shown early interest in left-handed starter Carlos Rodon

With GM meetings wrapping up this week in Las Vegas, the Mets are expected to be in the mix for Rodon this offseason.

Rodon is coming off a strong campaign with the San Francisco Giants, in which he went 14-8, while posting a 5.4 bWAR and 2.88 ERA with 237 strikeouts in 178 innings. The Scott Boras client exercised his opt out clause following the season to become a free agent.

"I assume anyone that wants to win is going to have interest in Carlos Rodon," Boras said at GM meetings this week.

Rodon was extended the $19.65 million qualifying offer by the Giants, which means he'd cost a draft pick to sign.

The Mets have seen three key starting pitchers hit the free agent market in deGrom, Chris Bassitt and Taijuan Walker.

With the only members of the rotation under contract being Max Scherzer, Carlos Carrasco and David Peterson, the Mets must find ways to fill out their staff if they lose deGrom, Bassitt and/or Walker.

Should deGrom go to the Texas Rangers, Atlanta Braves or another club, Rodon wouldn't be the worst fall back option. The Mets will be in the mix for him, regardless.

