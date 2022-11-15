Skip to main content

New York Mets Free Agency Update: Jacob deGrom, Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga

New York Mets free agency update: Jacob deGrom, Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga.
The Mets are weighing all of their options in case they lose Jacob deGrom in free agency.

According to SNY insider Andy Martino, the Mets are considering whether to pursue Justin Verlander or not. In addition to Verlander, New York is pursuing Japanese ace Kodai Senga.

Verlander, who is about to turn 40, will likely draw a short-term contract with high average annual value like Max Scherzer's deal worth $43.3 million across three years. As Martino noted, the Mets front office is mulling this avenue.

Martino also reported that the Mets remain in contact with deGrom's camp, and have checked in on almost every free agent and trade option.

As for Senga, the 29-year-old is in the United States to visit teams, with the Mets being one of them, per Martino. Senga has a 2.39 ERA across his last four seasons in the NPB.

Martino also pointed out that Mets GM Billy Eppler has vast experience scouting in Japan, dating back to his time with the Yankees. He also signed Shohei Ohtani as GM with the Los Angeles Angels, so he is well known in the Japanese baseball community. 

