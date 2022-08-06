New Acquisitions Paying Early Dividends For New York Mets' Offense

While the New York Mets didn't reel in a big fish leading up to or on trade deadline day, they did make a slew of moves to round out their roster.

Daniel Vogelbach, Tyler Naquin and Darin Ruf have all contributed in their limited time in Queens thus far, as the picture general manager Billy Eppler was painting starts to come into focus.

Vogelbach, 29, was the first of the bunch to be acquired, back on July 22 from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for right-handed pitcher Colin Holderman.

Coming into Friday night's game against the rival Atlanta Braves, Vogelbach was hitting a robust .333/.474/.600 with two home runs in 10 games.

The two home runs came in back-to-back games: Wednesday afternoon in Washington, which was a grand slam, and Thursday night, a home run one at-bat after Pete Alonso clubbed one himself.

Brought in to mash right-handed pitchers as a designated hitter, Vogelbach has thrived so far and will likely be one half of a platoon at the position with fellow newcomer, Ruf.

As for Naquin and Thursday night home runs, the outfielder blasted two dingers of his own to help the Mets to a 6-4 victory in the series opener.

Naquin, 31, is a left-handed hitter just like Vogelbach. Also like Vogelbach, he will likely get a majority of reps against right-handers.

His .277/.339/.522 slash line against righties in 2022 will likely land him in a platoon with Mark Canha in left field the remainder of the season. This, in cohesion with the DH platoon, will give the Mets the best matchups on paper on a nightly basis.

As for the 36-year-old Ruf, he made his Mets debut on Friday night, and immediately got in on the action.

While the Mets' rally efforts ultimately fell short as they lost 9-6, Ruf drove in two runs off the bench in a four run fifth inning.

New York may not have had the flashiest deadline, but what they did do was make sure they balanced out their offense, from a daily lineup standpoint, and a bench standpoint.

So far, that has come to fruition, as the Mets look to punch a ticket to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

