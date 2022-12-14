New York Mets Interested in Superstar Carlos Correa

Just when you thought they were done spending, Steve Cohen has reeled Mets fans back in.

According to The Athletic, the Mets are showing interest in Carlos Correa. As the report went on to mention, Correa would likely play third base alongside his good friend and fellow native of Puerto Rico in shortstop Francisco Lindor.

As Mike Marino of Inside the Mets reported, Lindor has told Cohen that he'd like him to target Correa to play third base for the team. Marino went on to say the Mets are considered to be real players for Correa.

As a source told Inside the Mets, there has been multiple conversations between the Mets and Correa's camp (represented by Scott Boras) and concepts have been shared between the two sides.

In addition to the Mets, the San Francisco Giants and Minnesota Twins are also in on Correa. The 28-year-old played for the Twins last season before opting out of his deal to become a free agent.

With Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts landing contracts in the $300 million-range, Correa is expected to join them in this category.

After signing Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga, Jose Quintana, Brandon Nimmo and David Robertson, and trading for Brooks Raley, the Mets brought their luxury tax payroll up to $350 million and total payroll to $421 million. Signing Correa would push this luxury tax figure closer to $400 million.

The Athletic also reported that individuals familiar with Cohen's thinking believe the Mets owner thinks his team needs more offense. Correa won't come cheap, but he'd be the cream of the crop acquisition.

