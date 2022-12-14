Skip to main content

New York Mets Interested in Superstar Carlos Correa

It appears the Mets aren't done big game hunting this offseason.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Just when you thought they were done spending, Steve Cohen has reeled Mets fans back in.

According to The Athletic, the Mets are showing interest in Carlos Correa. As the report went on to mention, Correa would likely play third base alongside his good friend and fellow native of Puerto Rico in shortstop Francisco Lindor.

As Mike Marino of Inside the Mets reported, Lindor has told Cohen that he'd like him to target Correa to play third base for the team. Marino went on to say the Mets are considered to be real players for Correa.

As a source told Inside the Mets, there has been multiple conversations between the Mets and Correa's camp (represented by Scott Boras) and concepts have been shared between the two sides.

In addition to the Mets, the San Francisco Giants and Minnesota Twins are also in on Correa. The 28-year-old played for the Twins last season before opting out of his deal to become a free agent.

With Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts landing contracts in the $300 million-range, Correa is expected to join them in this category.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

After signing Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga, Jose Quintana, Brandon Nimmo and David Robertson, and trading for Brooks Raley, the Mets brought their luxury tax payroll up to $350 million and total payroll to $421 million. Signing Correa would push this luxury tax figure closer to $400 million.

The Athletic also reported that individuals familiar with Cohen's thinking believe the Mets owner thinks his team needs more offense. Correa won't come cheap, but he'd be the cream of the crop acquisition. 

Read More:

- Mets Land Kodai Senga on 5-Year Deal

- Mets Sign David Robertson to 1-Year Deal

- Mets Sign Brandon Nimmo to 8-Year Deal

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Carlos CorreaFrancisco LindorNew York Mets

Read More

New York Mets Interested in Superstar Carlos Correa

Free Agent Relievers That Could Bolster New York Mets Bullpen

New York Mets Listening to Trade Offers for Carlos Carrasco

Sep 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Matt Moore (45) pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field.
News

Free Agent Relievers That Could Bolster New York Mets Bullpen

By Rob Piersall
Aug 15, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco (59) in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park.
News

New York Mets Listening to Trade Offers for Carlos Carrasco

By Pat Ragazzo
New York Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt is not focused on his potential free agency.
News

Chris Bassitt Signs 3-Year Deal With Toronto Blue Jays

By Pat Ragazzo
Jul 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Adam Duvall (14) hits a two-run home run against the New York Mets in the seventh inning at Truist Park.
News

Adam Duvall Could Help Round Out New York Mets' Outfield

By Rob Piersall
The Mets are showing "continued interest" in Kodai Senga.
News

New York Mets Land Kodai Senga on 5-Year Deal

By Pat Ragazzo
The Mets are showing "continued interest" in Kodai Senga.
News

New York Mets Still Pursuing Kodai Senga

By Pat Ragazzo
The Mets have signed David Robertson to a one-year deal.
News

New York Mets Sign David Robertson to 1-Year Deal

By Pat Ragazzo
The Mets have maintained dialogue with free agent center fielder Brandon Nimmo.
News

New York Mets Sign Brandon Nimmo to 8-Year Deal

By Pat Ragazzo