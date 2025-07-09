New York Mets lose reliever off waivers to rival Marlins
The New York Mets have lost some organizational pitching depth to a division rival.
On Wednesday, the Mets announced that right-handed relief pitcher Tyler Zuber has been claimed off waivers by a National League East foe in the Miami Marlins.
The Mets designated Zuber for assignment over the weekend. He ultimately did not clear waivers having been claimed by the Marlins, who optioned the righty to Triple-A Jacksonville.
Zuber made just one appearance for the Mets, where he allowed two runs in two innings pitched. The 30-year-old was acquired by the Mets ahead of last summer's trade deadline in a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays.
Zuber has appeared in 57 career big-league games between the Mets, Rays and Kansas City Royals from 2020-2025. During this span, the right-hander has posted a 5.27 ERA, 62 strikeouts and 39 walks in 54.2 innings pitched.
In 248.2 minor league innings, Zuber holds a 4.05 ERA, 312 strikeouts, 101 walks and 58 saves. Command has always been Zuber's biggest struggle in his development. That being said, the righty has shown flashes of promise given his ability to draw swings-and-misses.
In terms of his arsenal, Zuber's four seam fastball averages 93.8 mph, slider between 82-83 mph and cutter in the low 90s. He recently added a changeup to his repertoire in Triple-A.
Due to a number of pitching injuries in the past month, the Mets were likely hoping Zuber could clear waivers and go back to Triple-A Syracuse until they needed him in the big-leagues again. However, that didn't happen and now Zuber will try to make it back to the majors with the Marlins.