Where this Mets starter fits into rotation plans

Veteran bounceback candidates, a trio of top prospects and the possibility of adding another rotation arm have pushed Christian Scott’s return under the radar, but New York Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns is not counting him out.

While speaking to reporters at Citi Field on Tuesday, Stearns brought up Scott, who missed all of 2025 after undergoing a hybrid Tommy John surgery. He said the right-hander should be fully ready to pitch by spring training, which would give him a chance to compete for an Opening Day roster spot.

“It’s tough to remember, a year and a half ago, this guy was one of the best young pitching prospects and young major league starters in baseball, and then got hurt,” Stearns said. “We would expect Christian to be able to play a meaningful role on our team this year in our rotation.”

Scott, 26, soared through the Mets’ farm system in 2023 and entered 2024 as their top-ranked pitching prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. The 6-foot-4 hurler debuted that same year and was part of the big league rotation for two monthlong stints. Over nine starts, he posted a 4.56 ERA and 1.20 WHIP with 39 strikeouts in 47.1 innings.

Christian Scott strikes out the first two batters of the day 🔥 pic.twitter.com/00qgnivBOq — SNY (@SNYtv) July 13, 2024

Two days after his July 21 outing against the Miami Marlins, Scott was diagnosed with a UCL sprain in his right elbow and placed on the 15-day injured list. He initially opted for rest and rehab, but in late September it was announced that he would undergo a combined Tommy John surgery and internal brace procedure. A typical recovery timeline for that sort of procedure is 12 to 18 months.

This past fall, Scott concluded his 2025 rehab process with a live bullpen session on Oct. 28. It was his fourth time facing batters and his second go-around on a five-day schedule since the injury, according to Will Sammon of The Athletic. Usually, pitchers would advance to a minor league rehab assignment at that point in their recovery, but with the season over, the plan was to “de-load” before ramping back up in January.

Sammon reported that Scott’s fastball clocked in around 94 mph during the live bullpen sessions, matching his average velocity from 2024. The right-hander also spent time tinkering with his changeup grip, hoping the pitch can help him against left-handed batters moving forward. He held righties to a .532 OPS in 2024, but lefties produced a .942 OPS against him.

Christian Scott posted video of him on Instagram throwing off a mound down in Port St. Lucie



He had Tommy John surgery last October and should be a factor in 2026 pic.twitter.com/tbuEgwT1Xu — Joe DeMayo (@PSLToFlushing) September 23, 2025

In addition to Scott, the Mets’ starting rotation mix includes Nolan McLean, Sean Manaea, Clay Holmes, David Peterson, Kodai Senga, Brandon Sproat and Jonah Tong. New York could still add another proven arm or subtract from its current group before spring training opens next month, but either way its depth will make it difficult for Scott to earn an Opening Day rotation spot.

Given how long it has been since Scott has seen game action, it would not be a surprise if he opens the 2026 season with Triple-A Syracuse. He has made just nine career starts at the minors’ highest level (all in 2024), going 3-0 with a 2.76 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 55 strikeouts in 42.1 innings.

There is also a possibility that the Mets use some of their younger starters in multi-inning relief roles this upcoming season rather than having them linger in Triple-A. Scott primarily worked out of the bullpen in college and could be a strong candidate to return to that role with New York. Doing so would still leave the door open for him to slide back into the rotation if injuries arise.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles