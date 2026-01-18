Mets interest in Griffin Canning could signal bigger rotation plans

The New York Mets made their biggest splash of the offseason earlier this week when they signed Bo Bichette to a three-year deal, but they have yet to make a meaningful addition to their starting rotation. One interesting note that was overshadowed by the Bichette news was Jon Heyman's report that the Mets have shown interest in a reunion with Griffin Canning.

Canning was one of the Mets' best value adds a year ago, going 7-3 with a 3.77 ERA in 16 starts before tearing his Achilles tendon in a start against the Atlanta Braves in June. The loss of Canning was a key blow to the Mets' rotation depth as his ability to give them reliable innings was sorely missed down the stretch.

The timeline for a torn Achilles tendon is about a nine-month recovery, which should have Canning nearly ready to go by the time Opening Day rolls around. While adding Canning would be a help to the Mets' pitching depth, it would not be the kind of big move David Stearns has hinted at as part of his plans to add quality to the top of the team's five-man rotation.

How Griffin Canning Could Help The Mets Make A Trade For An Ace

The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago White Sox have also been linked to Canning by Heyman, which could offer him a clearer path to rotation work than the Mets. As things stand right now, the Mets currently have a full big league rotation with David Peterson, Kodai Senga, Sean Manaea, Clay Holmes and Nolan McLean while prospects Jonah Tong, Brandon Sproat and Christian Scott provide valuable depth.

Canning would be competing for a rotation spot at best in the current alignment, which doesn't make a ton of sense given how many options the Mets currently have. While Stearns has made clear he values rotation depth, the Mets could have more of a need for Canning if they decide to use some of their current rotation depth to pursue a trade for a top pitcher like Detroit's Tarik Skubal or Milwaukee's Freddy Peralta.

Brewers continue to field offers on ace pitcher Freddy Peralta, a free agent after 2026. Yankees, Mets, Dodgers, Giants and Braves among many, many interested teams. Peralta $8M salary means anyone can afford, including Brewers, but extension tougher for small markets. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 17, 2026

While it remains unclear if the Tigers are actually willing to move Skubal, the Brewers have been engaged with multiple teams on a potential Peralta deal. Milwaukee is trying to win now and would be seeking big-league ready starting pitching in any potential return on a Peralta trade, making the Mets an ideal match for the Brewers.

Some mock proposals have seen the Brewers asking the Mets for either Tong or Sproat in a potential Peralta trade, which the Mets would likely balk at unless they can get Peralta to sign an extension as part of a deal. The Mets could also counter with a more significant position player piece, such as Brett Baty (who has been displaced as a result of the Bichette signing) or prospect Jett Williams if they can get Milwaukee to take Scott and an established big leaguer like Peterson or Senga instead.

Assuming the Scott/Peterson variety of the Peralta trade goes through, the Mets would add a top of the rotation starter but lose two big league caliber arms in the process. That would be where Canning fits in nicely as a backfill depth option who could get the first crack at filling in for an injured starter or serving as a sixth starter during long stretches of the schedule without an off day.

Having a proven option like Canning as depth would allow the Mets to be less reliant on immediate impact from Tong and Sproat, who can use more time to develop their pitch mixes at Triple-A Syracuse. The Mets have also reportedly considered breaking some of their younger starters into the big leagues as multi-inning relievers, a practice Stearns used extensively in Milwaukee with the likes of Peralta and Brandon Woodruff, so having Canning around would free up the Mets to pursue that option as well.

This offseason has shown that Stearns has an intricate plan for the Mets' roster construction that has multiple steps and contingencies fans may not grasp immediately. The interest in Canning may not make sense on the surface but there are certain scenarios where adding him makes a lot of sense for Stearns' overall vision for the best version of the 2026 Mets.

