New York Mets Lose Taijuan Walker to Phillies

The Mets have lost a starting pitcher to a division rival.

Right-hander Taijuan Walker has signed a four-year, $72 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Robert Murray of FanSided was first on the deal and Anthony DiComo of MLB.com had the figures.

Walker will join a Phillies rotation that has another ex-Met in Zack Wheeler.

Walker, 29, spent the past two seasons with the Mets, making the All-Star team in 2021 and probably getting snubbed from another nod in '22.

In the span of four days, the Mets have lost Jacob deGrom to the Texas Rangers, and now Walker to the Phillies.

The Mets still have a hole in their rotation to fill after signing Justin Verlander to a massive two-year, $86 million deal, which includes a third year vesting option.

With Walker off the board, the Mets have continued to show interest in Kodai Senga, Jameson Taillon and Chris Bassitt, among other starters.

