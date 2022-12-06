New York Mets Showing 'Continued Interest' in Kodai Senga

The Mets are far from finished after signing Justin Verlander to a two-year, $86 million deal on Monday.

According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Mets have shown continued interest in Japanese starter Kodai Senga.

While the signing of Verlander filled out the top of their rotation, the Mets could still use another mid-level starter or two.

Senga, 29, would slot in perfectly as the No. 3 starter in the Mets' rotation, if they were to sign him.

In addition to Senga, the Mets have shown interest in Chris Bassitt, Jameson Taillon, Andrew Heaney and Taijuan Walker.

The Mets lost Jacob deGrom to the Texas Rangers over the weekend, but they gained Verlander at the start of the week.

They have now shifted their focus to the remainder of the starting pitching market, and that includes Senga.

