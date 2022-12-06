New York Mets Maintaining Dialogue With Brandon Nimmo

They're still in on him.

According to GM Billy Eppler, there is still dialogue between the Mets and free agent center fielder Brandon Nimmo.

Like Mets brass, Nimmo is in San Diego, where MLB's annual Winter Meetings are being held. When asked if they planned on meeting with Nimmo while he's out here, Eppler would not comment.

Nimmo's market is said to be "robust," as one source described, and there are around 8-10 teams that are currently in on him, including the Mets.

The Mets already lost one franchise cornerstone player in Jacob deGrom. While they were able to replace him with another ace in Justin Verlander, Nimmo is a tougher replacement in center field.

The Mets could potentially shift Starling Marte or Mark Canha to center if they lose Nimmo, however, playing center everyday would cause a lot of wear and tear on two players who are both entering their age-34 season.

New York would like to hang on to Nimmo, but he will be pricey and they have heavy competition. The signing of Verlander also brought their luxury tax payroll up to $289 million, which is just below the fourth-tier "Steve Cohen Tax." Retaining Nimmo, and filling the rest of the holes on their roster, would surely see the Mets blow past this number, thus having to pay more severe penalties.

Time will tell regarding whether the Mets will be able to keep Nimmo in Queens. And although they might have to get creative to do so, losing their home grown talent would be a significant blow.

