New York Mets Need Veteran Hurler to Overcome Recent Struggles
Following a 4-3 walk-off win over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday, the New York Mets sit 1.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves for the final Wild Card spot in the National League.
With just 35 games remaining in the regular season, each contest becomes increasingly important. And one issue the Mets have had is the recent struggles of starting pitcher Jose Quintana.
Through Quintana's first 21 starts, the lefty was relatively solid with a record of 6-5 and a 3.89 ERA over 123 1/3 innings. But in his last four starts he has fallen off a steep cliff.
In losses to the Angels and Mariners to begin the month, Quintana allowed eight earned runs and six walks in 11 2/3 innings. The Mets proceeded to lose his following two starts against the A's and Orioles, where the southpaw gave up a combined 11 earned runs and 15 hits over nine innings.
His outing against the A's was a red flag. After given a 5-0 lead early on, Quintana gave up four and failed to make it to the 5th inning. In the end, it was a troublesome loss to a team that is just 54-72 on the season.
Luis Severino and Sean Manaea are a combined 17-11 with an ERA of 3.70 at the top of the rotation. Quintana needs to turn it around quickly and once again become a reliable third starter for the Mets to help them secure a playoff berth.
What if Quintana continues to struggle? Are there any options to replace him?
Manager Carlos Mendoza is confident he can turn things around and really doesn't have much of a choice. There is no obvious replacement on the Mets' current roster or in Triple-A.
Jose Butto has made seven starts but is going to remain in the bullpen, where he is too valuable to remove from his current role. Christian Scott could return but just began his throwing program and still has a ways to go. Tylor Megill posted a 5.17 ERA earlier in the season with the Mets but is sorting out his own issues in Triple-A. Veteran lefty Joey Lucchesi doesn't hold enough upside to replace Quintana either. Brandon Sproat and Blade Tidwell are also in Triple-A but the Mets want them to gain more experience and are more long shots to be called up at this stage.
It appears that the Mets will sink or swim the rest of the way with Quintana. New York can only hope that he regains the form he had in 2022 and 2023 when he posted a combined ERA of 3.13.