New York Mets Pass Over Top Prospect Again, Call-Up Veteran Outfielder
Although this top prospect was in the conversation to be called up from the minors, the New York Mets opted to bring back a veteran bat instead.
On Sunday, the Mets chose to recall outfielder DJ Stewart to replace Jeff McNeil on their roster after the latter suffered a season-ending right wrist fracture and was placed on the IL.
As manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters prior to the Mets' series finale with the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field on Sunday, infielder Luisangel Acuna was considered, but the team wants him to play everyday and continue his development at Triple-A Syracuse.
That being said, Mendoza shared that the situation is fluid and things could change in the near future regarding Acuna being brought up to make his MLB debut.
But time is clearly running out and the probability of Acuna getting called up this year is bleak at the moment with 19 games remaining as of Monday.
Acuna is the Mets' No. 12 ranked prospect in their farm system. New York acquired Acuna, the younger brother of Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuna Jr., from the Texas Rangers at the 2023 MLB trade deadline in the deal that sent ace starter Max Scherzer to the Lone Star State.
Acuna, 22, has had an up-and-down season in Triple-A, producing underwhelming numbers overall. In 126 games, the righty swinger is slashing .261/.301/.362 with a .663 OPS. However, he has swiped 38 bases after stealing 57 a season ago.
Acuna would bring speed, defense and versatility to the Mets' big-league roster. However, the team chose to go with a left-handed bench bat in Stewart, at least for now. An additional reason Acuna remains in the minors is due to the spark Jose Iglesias has provided since being called up in late-May. Iglesias will man everyday duties at second base with McNeil out.