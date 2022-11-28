Skip to main content

Rangers 'Seem More Confident' About Signing Carlos Rodon Than Jacob deGrom

The Texas Rangers have been seen as the biggest threat to sign Jacob deGrom away from the Mets. However, Texas seems more confident in signing a different hurler.
Good news for the Mets on the free agency front.

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Texas Rangers "seem more confident" about signing Carlos Rodon or Kodai Senga than Jacob deGrom.

Texas has been viewed as the biggest threat to sign deGrom away from the Mets. However, their interest in Rodon is serious, which would take them out of the deGrom sweepstakes.

Per multiple reports, the Mets believe deGrom will choose them as long as their offer comes close to any external offers from other clubs.

The feeling is that deGrom and center fielder Brandon Nimmo are the Mets' top priorities as they're looking to retain their two stars.

The Mets have also shown interest in Taijuan Walker and Jameson Taillon, but the belief is their current focus is on the top-tier level of the starting pitching market.

New York has also met with Justin Verlander and Senga as well. Verlander, according to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, is meeting with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday, but the Mets, and others, remain interested.

