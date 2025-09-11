New York Mets recall key relief pitcher from Triple-A
The New York Mets have re-shuffled the bullpen, swapping two right-handed relievers.
The club recalled veteran Huascar Brazobán from Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday, optioning Justin Hagenman in a corresponding move. Fellow right-handed reliever Wander Suero cleared waivers and was outrighted to Syracuse. Brazobán, who underwent an MRI on his side on August 27th, was sent down to Triple-A the same day despite returning a clean bill of health.
Brazobán looked like one of the best relievers in the league to start to the season, posting a 1.80 ERA in 12 appearances in April followed by a 1.26 ERA across 11 appearances in May. Throughout the spring, Brazobán delivered as the Mets consistently turned to him in high-leverage spots.
But the 35-year-old scuffled tremendously through June where he gave up nine hits, 12 walks, and 14 runs across just 8.2 innings. Following this rough patch, Brazobán bounced back slightly in July to offer a respectable 3.86 ERA in 10 showings. But he was ultimately optioned on July 29th in a move that allowed the club to re-sign Chris Devenski.
On the year, Brazobán is 5-2 with a 3.91 ERA and 51 strikeouts across 63 appearances (53.0 IP). Fellow right-handed reliever Hagenman has struggled to catch on and holds a 0-1 record with a 4.56 ERA in just nine appearances in his first year in the big leagues. Hagenman has appeared in 19 games for Syracuse (11 starts) and is 2-4 with a 6.12 ERA.
Brazobán's season has been reflective of his New York ballclub in many ways. When at his best, the hurler looked to be one of the best leverage arms in the National League. Unfortunately, Brazobán failed to sustain this form consistently, and when he struggled, he struggled mightily.
But his return to the Mets at least offers the good news that he has recovered well from the side injury that required an MRI just over two weeks ago. Tylor Megill, who was a candidate to join the Mets bullpen late in the season, will likely miss the rest of the season as he was shut down from throwing and is now seeking multiple opinions on his elbow.
If the Mets are going to rebound from their late season skid and make a push into the playoffs, they'll need much more reliable production from their bullpen, which has been inconsistent despite their trade deadline reinforcements. Brazobán will seemingly slot in as a fresh arm to eat up middle innings but has shown the potential to rise in big moments. With recently acquired right-hander Ryan Helsley struggling to hold down a late-inning role (11.08 ERA in 16 games), the Mets will have to continue to be creative about their high-leverage spots.
Brazobán's return could open up some more possibilities for a New York team that is fighting to remain in a Wild Card spot with just 15 games remaining.