Mets re-sign veteran hurler to one-year deal; option struggling reliever to minors
Ahead of Tuesday's game against the San Diego Padres, the New York Mets are making more changes to the bullpen.
The Mets announced that they're optioning righty reliever Huascar Brazobán to Triple-A Syracuse, and are re-signing fellow righty reliever Chris Devenski to a one-year major league deal. Devenski last pitched for New York on July 21, but was designated for assignment the next day and elected free agency after clearing waivers.
Brazobán was stringing together a nice first full season for the Mets after he was traded to the team during last year's trade deadline from the Miami Marlins. The right-hander started the 2025 season pitching to an impressive 1.80 ERA during the month of April in 12 outings (two starts), followed by posting a 1.26 ERA during 11 appearances in May.
The ensuing months for the 35-year-old were a struggle as in nine outings during June, Brazobán posted a 13.50 ERA in just 8.2 innings of work. Despite somewhat improving out of the bullpen for the Amazins' during the month of July, Monday's struggles against San Diego may have sealed Brazobán's fate.
Brazobán came on in relief of starter Frankie Montas during the fifth inning, with the Mets holding onto a 5-3 lead. He recorded the second out of the inning but then allowed three runs to score (including both inherited runners) on three straight singles, giving the Padres a 6-5 lead; this included an RBI infield single which saw Pete Alonso knock down a hard-hit grounder, only to not record the out as Brazobán failed to cover first base. The righty walked another batter before finally getting the last out, needing 26 pitches to get two outs. San Diego eventually won the game, 7-6.
As for Devenski, the reliever who will be taking Brazobán's place, he initially came to the Mets when they signed him to a minor league deal on October 28, 2024. New York selected the 34-year-old's contract on April 30; in 10 appearances (one start), Devenski posted a 2.38 ERA with nine strikeouts in 11.1 innings.
Devenski will now rejoin a Mets bullpen that will certainly look to make more improvements ahead of Thursday's trade deadline.