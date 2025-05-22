New York Mets reliever Huascar Brazobán continues to impress
The New York Mets have had one of the best relievers in all of baseball this season in Huascar Brazobán.
The righty hurler spun his latest gem Wednesday night against the Boston Red Sox, when Brazobán provided four strikeouts in 2.1 scoreless innings. The veteran reliever earned his third win of the year and lowered his ERA to 0.90, the best of any relief pitcher with 25+ innings pitched this season.
After the game, Brazobán explained the importance of preparation when converting in a spot like he did last night. "It's easier to prepare for a role like that when they communicate that to me before the game," Brazobán said through a translator. "At this point, I know which role I'm probably gonna come in, so when I'm able to prepare that way in the bullpen I'm able to get the results that I want out on the mound."
The Mets have relied on Brazobán in high-leverage positions all season. Last night, the 35-year-old took over for Tylor Megill in the bottom of the 5th inning of a tie game with the bases loaded, two outs, and one of the AL's best hitters in Alex Bregman at the plate. Brazobán proceeded to cut Bregman down with a sinker to retire the side and strand three.
Brazobán has been nearly perfect in these spots all season, stranding 14 out of 16 inherited runners. After allowing a base runner in the 6th, the Mets converted a double play to end the inning; Brazobán then struck out the side in the 7th to finish his night. In his 30 innings this year, the righty has allowed just 15 hits and three earned runs while producing 30 strikeouts.
The Mets acquired Brazobán from their division rival Miami Marlins at the trade deadline last season for cash considerations. At the time, Brazobán had less than three years of MLB experience despite being an older player and had never found his footing in the major leagues. But with New York, he's leaning into the analytics and data provided by the Mets' staff to elevate his game.
"As I've been here, the analytics team, the coaches, have helped me gather more information and more date on how my pitchers work," Brazobán said.
Brazobán has been a true bright spot for this Mets club that has seen a number of pitchers take huge leaps. The righty reliever has looked like an All-Star thus far and continues to show up in the clutch as New York looks to regain their lead in the NL East.