New York Mets receive good news on Starling Marte's injury.

The New York Mets appear to have dodged a bullet regarding the health of their hottest hitter.

As manager Buck Showalter told reporters following the Mets' 2-0 extra inning loss to the Miami Marlins on Sunday, right fielder Starling Marte (left groin tightness) received promising MRI results. The expectation is that Marte will be day-to-day and be able to avoid a stint on the IL.

According to Marte, he is experiencing slight inflammation in his groin area, as his imaging results revealed. Marte says he has been feeling this discomfort for a few days, but on Saturday it worsened, so that's when he decided to leave the Mets' game against the Marlins.

Although Marte's questionable availability ahead of a crucial series with the Atlanta Braves isn't stellar timing, the Mets can breathe a sigh of relief that he was able to avoid anything more serious. Showalter believes Marte could return to the lineup "in the near future."

Marte was removed in the fourth inning of action on Saturday and did not play in the Mets' series finale on Sunday.

The 33-year-old has swung a hot bat since the beginning of May, and was riding an eight-game hitting streak leading up to his groin tightness over the weekend.

With Marte possibly sidelined for an unknown period of time, the Mets could also be without another important hitter in Jeff McNeil in this series, as he is expected to go on the paternity list soon with the birth of his first child approaching.

The Mets will be hoping that Marte can make it back in time to help them defend their slim lead in the NL East this week, which is now down to just 1.5 games over the surging Atlanta Braves.

