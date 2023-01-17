New York Mets Remain Engaged in Outfield, Bullpen Markets

The Mets have remained engaged in the outfield and bullpen markets.

They might not be done adding to their roster.

During Adam Ottavino's and Omar Narvaez's introductory press conference on Tuesday, general manager Billy Eppler was asked about the Mets' plans moving forward in terms of building out the rest of the team.

As Eppler revealed, he remains engaged in the outfield and bullpen market, in search of help in these two areas should the right opportunities present themself.

That said, Eppler said It's not a given that the Mets add more in these areas before the season begins.

"Whether anything actually comes to fruition remains to be seen," Eppler said of the possibility of adding any more outfield and/or bullpen pieces.

The Mets recently signed the speedy outfielder, Tim Locastro, on a minor league deal with an invite to spring training. As it stands, second baseman Jeff McNeil is the Mets' fourth outfielder and Locastro is in the fifth spot on the depth chart.

Among the external names that fit include Adam Duvall, Jurickson Profar, David Peralta and Tommy Pham.

In the bullpen, the Mets re-signed closer Edwin Diaz and Ottavino, signed David Robertson and traded for Brooks Raley.

Beyond this group, the Mets have Drew Smith, John Curtiss, Tommy Hunter, Elieser Hernandez, Jeff Brigham, Jimmy Yacabonis and Stephen Ridings, among others, who will be competing for jobs.

The potential external options available include Andrew Chafin, Michael Fulmer, Matt Moore and Will Smith.

The Mets could stand to add players in both the outfield and bullpen to bolster these units. While they are still engaged in these respective markets, whether they actually do so remains to be seen.

