New York Mets Miss Out on Andrew McCutchen; Where do They go From Here?

After missing out on Andrew McCutchen, where should the Mets go from here?

He's off the board.

The Mets were interested in veteran Andrew McCutchen as a fourth outfielder, but that is no longer an option.

On Friday, McCutchen signed a one-year, $5 million deal to return to the Pittsburgh Pirates, where he spent the first nine seasons of his career.

So with McCutchen off the market, where do the Mets go from here?

The first name that comes to mind is Adam Duvall, who is coming off a poor and injury riddled campaign that required season-ending wrist surgery.

However, in 2021 he posted 38 home runs, 113 RBI and a .772 OPS, helping the Braves capture a World Series title.

On a part-time basis, a healthy Duvall could help provide some power and an offensive boost to a Mets lineup that could use one more piece.

The Mets can also turn to Trey Mancini, who they pursued at the trade deadline. Mancini played under manager Buck Showalter for three seasons with the Baltimore Orioles

But Mancini, who can play first base and the corner outfield spots, would have to be willing to serve in a part-time role. He also struggled immensely after being traded to the Houston Astros last season, batting .176 with a .622 OPS in 51 games.

An additional name that would fit with the Mets is Jurickson Profar. Last season, Profar hit 15 home runs, drove in 58 RBI and posted a .723 OPS in 152 games for the San Diego Padres.

Profar spent 146 games in left field for the Padres, producing two Defensive Runs Saved, but -6 Outs Above Average.

Last but not least, David Peralta would be another strong fit as the Mets' fourth outfielder.

While playing for the Tampa Bay Rays and Arizona Diamondbacks last year, Peralta hit 12 home runs, drove in 59 RBI and posted a .731 OPS. Although Peralta posted -5 Defensive Runs Saved, he had five Outs Above Average in left field in 2022.

Out of the previous four names mentioned, Peralta might be the most willing outfielder to take on a part-time role.

Earlier in the week, the Mets signed Tim Locastro to a minor league deal with an invite to spring training, but they're still in search of another outfielder on a major league contract.

With McCutchen off the board, the four best options that remain are Duvall, Mancini, Profar and Peralta.

Read More:

- Mets Wanted to Sign Trea Turner to Play Center Field

- Mets Could Target Manny Machado Next Year

- Mets Showing Interest in Zack Britton

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.