New York Mets set Record for Most Hit by Pitches in Season

That has gotta hurt.

The New York Mets set the single-season record for most hit by pitches with an astounding 106.

The Mets beat out the Cincinnati Reds, who were hit 105 times in 2021, edging out the Los Angeles Dodgers who were hit 104 times in the same season. The previous record was 103, which was held by the 2008 Cleveland Guardians. 

New York entered play on Wednesday with 103, before they were hit three times by the Milwaukee Brewers pitching staff to make history. Mark Canha was hit twice and Luis Guillorme was plunked for the record breaker.

Manager Buck Showalter requested to keep the record-setting ball. 

"I’d say it would be obscene to tell you what I was going to do with it," Showalter said jokingly after the game. "No, I haven’t thought about it to be honest with you. I gave it to the hitting coaches. They can do to it what they want.

"And not one of them are intentional, it’s just obviously there’s an issue there somewhere. … Our guys just don’t give. It’s not something they’re doing, it’s just wild pitches. I mean you see them, they’re not close to the plate, they’re all the way across the batter’s boxes.

"It’s frustrating and I’ve got some personal feelings about why it happens so much, but I’m sure MLB doesn’t want to hear about it in this format."

As for Canha, he leads all major league hitters with 24 hit by pitches this season, which is the most by a Met in a single season. Brandon Nimmo previously had the most with 22 in 2018.

