New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte hoping to return for crucial series.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

So you're saying there's a chance?

Injured All-Star outfielder Starling Marte expressed optimism to reporters on Wednesday that he'll be able to return from the IL to play for the Mets' pivotal three-game series with the Atlanta Braves, which begins on September 30.

Marte, who has a non-displaced fracture of his right middle finger, was hoping to begin hitting and throwing today.

Marte attempted to do the same last Thursday, but was unable to do so because of the pain. On a positive note, he says his finger is feeling better since then.

According to manager Buck Showalter, Marte's pain/discomfort is improving a bit.

"He's improving a little bit every day," Showalter said of Marte. "Getting a little better. ... we're into the four out of 10, six out of 10, two out of 10 pain thing. So that's a good thing. That's starting to move down a little bit."

Marte has been on the IL retroactive to September 7 after getting plunked on the finger by a 95 mph fastball.

With 12 games left to go, the Mets are holding on to a slim one game lead in the NL East over the Braves. In the very least, if Marte cannot return for the Braves series, six games from now, the Mets will hope he can be ready by the postseason.

