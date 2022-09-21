Talk about poor timing.

With right fielder Starling Marte (non-displaced fracture of right middle finger) already sidelined indefinitely, centerfielder Brandon Nimmo exited Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers with what the Mets are calling left quad tightness.

Nimmo got on base and stole a bag in the top of the first inning. But in the bottom half, the centerfielder was unable to get to a shallow fly ball, pulling up lamely, and that's when the trainer came out to look at him. Nimmo exited the game shortly thereafter.

The Mets have an off day on Thursday, which should help Nimmo rest his quad a bit. However, the team can ill afford to lose another starting outfielder in a division race, given Marte is already on the shelf.

Marte told reporters prior to Wednesday's game that he is optimistic that he can make it back for the Mets' pivotal three-game series with the Atlanta Braves, which starts on September 30. The Mets can only hope that Nimmo will be available by then, if not sooner.

Read More:

- Mets OF Starling Marte Hoping to Return for Crucial Series

- MLB Insider: Mets to 'Strongly Consider' Bringing Carlos Beltran Back

- MLB Insider Believes Mets Will Make Play for Aaron Judge in Free Agency

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.