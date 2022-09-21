Skip to main content

New York Mets CF Brandon Nimmo Exits Game With Quad Tightness

Brandon Nimmo exited the Mets' latest game with quad tightness.
Talk about poor timing.

With right fielder Starling Marte (non-displaced fracture of right middle finger) already sidelined indefinitely, centerfielder Brandon Nimmo exited Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers with what the Mets are calling left quad tightness.

Nimmo got on base and stole a bag in the top of the first inning. But in the bottom half, the centerfielder was unable to get to a shallow fly ball, pulling up lamely, and that's when the trainer came out to look at him. Nimmo exited the game shortly thereafter.

The Mets have an off day on Thursday, which should help Nimmo rest his quad a bit. However, the team can ill afford to lose another starting outfielder in a division race, given Marte is already on the shelf.

Marte told reporters prior to Wednesday's game that he is optimistic that he can make it back for the Mets' pivotal three-game series with the Atlanta Braves, which starts on September 30. The Mets can only hope that Nimmo will be available by then, if not sooner. 

