Skip to main content

New York Mets Showing Interest in Andrew Heaney

The Mets are showing interest in left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

According to Newsday's Tim Healey, the Mets are showing interest in left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney.

As Healey also pointed out, Mets general manager Billy Eppler and Heaney have familiarity with each other from their overlapping tenures with the Los Angeles Angels.

Heaney posted a 3.10 ERA and 110 strikeouts across 72.2 innings for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season. Heaney made 14 starts and two relief appearances for the Dodgers, but missed time with two separate IL stints due to shoulder issues.

At the moment, the Mets' rotation features Max Scherzer, Carlos Carrasco, David Peterson, Tylor Megill and Joey Lucchesi. Their free agents include Jacob deGrom, Chris Bassitt and Taijuan Walker.

The Mets need pitching, given the amount of free agents they have on their staff. Heaney fits as a backend starter, and could possibly serve in the swingman role, between starter and long reliever, if the Mets don't retain Trevor Williams.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In addition to Heaney, the Mets are showing early interest in left-handed starter Carlos Rodon. The Mets have been in regular contact with deGrom's camp as well.

Read More:

Source: Mets Interested in Carlos Rodon

- Mets' Jacob deGrom Interested in Texas Rangers

- Mets Interested in Michael Conforto Reunion

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Andrew HeaneyJacob deGromMax ScherzerNew York Mets

Read More

New York Mets Showing Interest in Andrew Heaney

Source: New York Mets Interested in Carlos Rodon

Seattle Mariners Showing Interest in Brandon Nimmo

Three things to watch in New York Mets' free agency.
News

Source: New York Mets Interested in Carlos Rodon

By Pat Ragazzo
Sep 9, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) runs to first base after hitting a RBI single in the third inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park.
News

Seattle Mariners Showing Interest in Brandon Nimmo

By Pat Ragazzo
New York Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt is not focused on his potential free agency.
News

New York Mets Extend Qualifying Offers to These Players

By Pat Ragazzo
Aug 9, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco (59) is congratulated in the dugout by teammates after coming out of the game against the Cincinnati Reds during the seventh inning at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets Make Option Decisions on Carlos Carrasco, John Curtiss

By Pat Ragazzo
Sep 5, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets right fielder Michael Conforto (30) advances to third base during the ninth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.
News

New York Mets Interested in Michael Conforto Reunion

By Pat Ragazzo
Jacob deGrom stepped up big for the New York Mets in Game 2 of the Wild Card series.
News

New York Mets' Free Agent ace Jacob deGrom Interested in Texas Rangers

By Pat Ragazzo
Brandon Nimmo hoping Wild Card series isn't last with New York Mets.
News

Brandon Nimmo Drawing Interest From 'Majority' of Teams

By Pat Ragazzo
Mychal Givens has struggled since getting traded to Mets at deadline.
News

New York Mets Decline Mutual Option for Mychal Givens

By Pat Ragazzo