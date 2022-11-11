New York Mets Showing Interest in Andrew Heaney

According to Newsday's Tim Healey, the Mets are showing interest in left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney.

As Healey also pointed out, Mets general manager Billy Eppler and Heaney have familiarity with each other from their overlapping tenures with the Los Angeles Angels.

Heaney posted a 3.10 ERA and 110 strikeouts across 72.2 innings for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season. Heaney made 14 starts and two relief appearances for the Dodgers, but missed time with two separate IL stints due to shoulder issues.

At the moment, the Mets' rotation features Max Scherzer, Carlos Carrasco, David Peterson, Tylor Megill and Joey Lucchesi. Their free agents include Jacob deGrom, Chris Bassitt and Taijuan Walker.

The Mets need pitching, given the amount of free agents they have on their staff. Heaney fits as a backend starter, and could possibly serve in the swingman role, between starter and long reliever, if the Mets don't retain Trevor Williams.

In addition to Heaney, the Mets are showing early interest in left-handed starter Carlos Rodon. The Mets have been in regular contact with deGrom's camp as well.

