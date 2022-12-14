New York Mets Showing Interest in These 2 Bats

The Mets might not be done adding to their offense.

According to The Athletic, the Mets have shown interest in J.D. Martinez and Michael Conforto.

As the report went on to reveal, people familiar with Mets owner Steve Cohen's thinking believe he thinks his team needs more offense.

The Mets tried to trade for Martinez at the trade deadline, but the Boston Red Sox had too high of an asking price for their rental slugger.

Martinez is coming off a bit of a down year having played through back spasms, but when healthy, he is one of the best pure hitters in baseball.

New York has been previously linked to Conforto, who could possibly reunite with the team he has spent his entire career with. Conforto was drafted by the Mets in 2014 and played in the big-leagues with them from 2015-2021.

Conforto did not play last year and went unsigned due to a shoulder injury that required surgery.

The Mets have already added Justin Verlander, Brandon Nimmo, Kodai Senga, Jose Quintana, David Robertson and Brooks Raley to push their payroll to $421 million. However, it doesn't sound like they're finished improving their team this offseason, and they could still add another slugger.

"A lot of the heavy lifting is done, but that doesn't stop us from being opportunistic," GM Billy Eppler said on Wednesday's zoom press conference.

Will the Mets be "opportunistic" when it comes to signing another bat? Time will tell in this category. But it sounds like they're at least mulling the possibility of improving their offense.

