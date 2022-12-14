Skip to main content

New York Mets Showing Interest in These 2 Bats

The Mets are showing interest in two offensive targets.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Mets might not be done adding to their offense.

According to The Athletic, the Mets have shown interest in J.D. Martinez and Michael Conforto.

As the report went on to reveal, people familiar with Mets owner Steve Cohen's thinking believe he thinks his team needs more offense.

The Mets tried to trade for Martinez at the trade deadline, but the Boston Red Sox had too high of an asking price for their rental slugger.

Martinez is coming off a bit of a down year having played through back spasms, but when healthy, he is one of the best pure hitters in baseball.

New York has been previously linked to Conforto, who could possibly reunite with the team he has spent his entire career with. Conforto was drafted by the Mets in 2014 and played in the big-leagues with them from 2015-2021.

Conforto did not play last year and went unsigned due to a shoulder injury that required surgery.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Mets have already added Justin Verlander, Brandon Nimmo, Kodai Senga, Jose Quintana, David Robertson and Brooks Raley to push their payroll to $421 million. However, it doesn't sound like they're finished improving their team this offseason, and they could still add another slugger.

"A lot of the heavy lifting is done, but that doesn't stop us from being opportunistic," GM Billy Eppler said on Wednesday's zoom press conference.

Will the Mets be "opportunistic" when it comes to signing another bat? Time will tell in this category. But it sounds like they're at least mulling the possibility of improving their offense.

Read More:

- Mets Land Kodai Senga on 5-Year Deal

- Mets Sign David Robertson to 1-Year Deal

- Mets Sign Brandon Nimmo to 8-Year Deal

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

J.D. MartinezMichael ConfortoNew York Mets

Read More

New York Mets Showing Interest in These 2 Bats

New York Mets Interested in Superstar Carlos Correa

Free Agent Relievers That Could Bolster New York Mets Bullpen

It appears the Mets aren't done big game hunting this offseason. They're showing interest in Carlos Correa.
News

New York Mets Interested in Superstar Carlos Correa

By Pat Ragazzo
Sep 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Matt Moore (45) pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field.
News

Free Agent Relievers That Could Bolster New York Mets Bullpen

By Rob Piersall
Aug 15, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco (59) in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park.
News

New York Mets Listening to Trade Offers for Carlos Carrasco

By Pat Ragazzo
New York Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt is not focused on his potential free agency.
News

Chris Bassitt Signs 3-Year Deal With Toronto Blue Jays

By Pat Ragazzo
Jul 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Adam Duvall (14) hits a two-run home run against the New York Mets in the seventh inning at Truist Park.
News

Adam Duvall Could Help Round Out New York Mets' Outfield

By Rob Piersall
The Mets are showing "continued interest" in Kodai Senga.
News

New York Mets Land Kodai Senga on 5-Year Deal

By Pat Ragazzo
The Mets are showing "continued interest" in Kodai Senga.
News

New York Mets Still Pursuing Kodai Senga

By Pat Ragazzo
The Mets have signed David Robertson to a one-year deal.
News

New York Mets Sign David Robertson to 1-Year Deal

By Pat Ragazzo