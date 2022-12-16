Skip to main content

New York Mets Sign Catcher Omar Narvaez

The Mets have signed another catcher, which could mean a trade is on the horizon.
Add another catcher to the mix.

On Thursday night, the Mets signed catcher Omar Narvaez to a one-year deal with a player option, as a source confirmed to Inside the Mets.

The first year is worth $8 million and the player option is $7 million for 2024.

Mike Rodriguez was the first to report on the deal and Jon Heyman of The New York Post had the contract details.

The Mets tried to trade for Narvaez at the trade deadline last summer, but were unable to agree to terms with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Although Narvaez isn't known for his bat, .206/.292/.305 slash line for Brewers this past season, he has become one of the best framers and defensive catchers in baseball.

The addition of Narvaez, a 2021 All-Star, makes an already crowded catchers room even more crowded, as the Mets now have Narvaez, James McCann, Tomas Nido and top prospect Francisco Alvarez.

It's possible that McCann could be dealt to another team, but he is still owed $24 million across the next two years and the Mets would likely have to eat a significant portion of his salary if they trade him.

According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Mets are considering carrying three catchers on their roster this year. As Martino also reported, If Alvarez is ready for the big-leagues during spring training, the Mets could essentially trade one of their catchers,

For now, the Mets got better defensively behind the plate by signing Narvaez, who they landed on their second try. Time will tell if it leads to a trade of a catcher.

- Mets Land Kodai Senga on 5-Year Deal

- Mets Sign David Robertson to 1-Year Deal

- Mets Sign Brandon Nimmo to 8-Year Deal

