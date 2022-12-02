Skip to main content

New York Mets Sign ex-Marlins, Rays Pitcher to Minor League Deal

The Mets have signed an ex-Marlins and Rays pitcher to a minor league deal.

The Mets continue to add pitching depth.

According to Mike Mayer of Metsmerized, the Mets have signed right-handed pitcher Jimmy Yacabonis to a minor league deal.

In five big-league seasons, Yacabonis has pitched for the Baltimore Orioles, Seattle Mariners, Miami Marlins and Tampa Bay Rays. 

For his career, the righty has made 58 relief appearances and 13 starts, posting a 6.03 ERA.

Yacabonis made 14 appearances (1 start) this past season for the Miami Marlins and Tampa Bay Rays. In 14 total innings, the 30-year-old posted a 8.36 ERA.

The righty also pitched for Buck Showalter in Baltimore from 2017 to 2018.

Yacabonis is the latest pitching depth move the Mets have made this offseason after acquiring Jeff BrighamElieser Hernandez, Stephen Ridings, Tayler Saucedo, and William Woods

The Mets are in the process of rebuilding their bullpen as Edwin Diaz and Drew Smith are the only two relievers from last season that are under contract.

Yacabonis could have the chance to compete for a spot in the Mets' bullpen during spring training.

