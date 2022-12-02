Skip to main content

Mike Piazza 'Praying' New York Mets Retain Jacob deGrom

Mike Piazza is "praying" the New York Mets re-sign Jacob deGrom.

Mets legend Mike Piazza is hoping free agent ace Jacob deGrom stays in Queens.

"I learned as a player you do have to make a decision that you feel is best for your career," Piazza told SNY’s Michelle Margaux at the Italian American Baseball Foundation gala on Thursday. "I hope [deGrom] takes all that into account and realizes what he has here and how much he’s loved here." 

Per multiple reports, and multiple current and former teammates, the word is that deGrom prefers to stay with the Mets as long as their offer is close to what is dangled in front of him on the open market.

According to Piazza, Mets fans should cherish what deGrom has accomplished with the Mets even if he signs somewhere else.

"Regardless of what he does, he’s an amazing guy, and Mets fans should treasure what he’s done up until this point and going further healthy, if he stays, what he can contribute," Piazza remarked. "I do feel he has a lot left in the tank."

The known teams that have shown interest in deGrom include the Mets, Yankees, Texas Rangers and Tampa Bay Rays. At the moment, the Mets appear to be the favorite to retain their two-time Cy Young Award winner.

 "I pray that he stays," Piazza added about deGrom. "But that remains to be seen."

