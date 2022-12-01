New York Mets can Make Other Free Agent Signings Before Jacob deGrom

One isn't dependent on the other.

When asked of the importance of getting a decision from Jacob deGrom before making other moves in free agency, general manager Billy Eppler indicated that the Mets have the resources that they don't have to wait around.

“I wouldn’t say that’s critically important,” Eppler said via zoom. “We’ve assessed the market, and we’ve had enough dialogue to try to get a sense of what we think is going to be a reality.

“We are positioned to be able to execute other things if it makes sense, and we get close enough. We don’t need one thing to happen first before other things can become a reality.”

In addition to the Mets, the Yankees, Rangers and Rays are the other known teams to have shown interest in deGrom.

The Mets have also met with Justin Verlander, Carlos Rodon and Kodai Senga. They've shown interest in second-tier level starters Taijuan Walker and Jameson Taillon. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that the Mets want to keep Chris Bassitt as well.

New York needs to fill out a rotation that features Max Scherzer, Carlos Carrasco, David Peterson, Tylor Megill and Joey Lucchesi.

Along with the starting pitching market, Eppler says he's had active dialogue and contact with the relief and position player markets, too.

"I'm having active and pretty regular dialogue on a number of fronts. The volume of phone calls and connections that we're making on a daily basis in the starting and relieving and the position player market, it's pretty constant. That's the update."

With Winter Meetings set to begin next week, the hot stove should see some movement at this event.

Read More:

- Mets Hope to Retain Chris Bassitt

- Mets Showing Interest in Ex-Yankees Reliever

- Rays Have Spoken With Jacob deGrom's Camp

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more