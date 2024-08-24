New York Mets' Starter Provides Update After Concerning Injury
It's fair to say this is the best-case scenario for the New York Mets and their injured starter.
Right-handed pitcher Paul Blackburn was forced out of his latest outing on Friday night in the third inning after getting struck on the hand with a line drive.
Although X-Rays were initially inconclusive, which forced the Mets to send him for a CT scan on Saturday, Blackburn delivered some promising news when speaking to reporters ahead of New York's third game of a four-game set with the San Diego Padres.
According to Blackburn, his imaging results showed no fracture and he has a bone bruise. He doesn't expect to require a stint on the injured list "as of right now."
Per multiple reports, It's also possible that the righty could able to make his next turn in the rotation, which would be Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Should Blackburn be forced to miss his next start, righty Tylor Megill seems like a realistic candidate to be recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to fill in.
The Mets acquired Blackburn from the Oakland Athletics at the trade deadline in exchange for minor league pitcher Kade Morris.
In five starts with New York, the 30-year-old has a 5.18 ERA in 24.1 innings. However, he has allowed just one run in three different starts. His last outing, which was cut short due to injury, as well as a start against his former team in Oakland, ballooned his ERA as he gave up 11 runs across 6.1 innings.
The Mets are hoping the veteran hurler will not have to miss extended time.