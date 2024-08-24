Inside The Mets

New York Mets' Starter Provides Update After Concerning Injury

This New York Mets' starter provided an update on his status after suffering a concerning injury on Friday.

Pat Ragazzo

Aug 23, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Paul Blackburn (58) pitches during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 23, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Paul Blackburn (58) pitches during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-USA TODAY Sports / Denis Poroy-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

It's fair to say this is the best-case scenario for the New York Mets and their injured starter.

Right-handed pitcher Paul Blackburn was forced out of his latest outing on Friday night in the third inning after getting struck on the hand with a line drive.

Although X-Rays were initially inconclusive, which forced the Mets to send him for a CT scan on Saturday, Blackburn delivered some promising news when speaking to reporters ahead of New York's third game of a four-game set with the San Diego Padres.

According to Blackburn, his imaging results showed no fracture and he has a bone bruise. He doesn't expect to require a stint on the injured list "as of right now."

Per multiple reports, It's also possible that the righty could able to make his next turn in the rotation, which would be Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Should Blackburn be forced to miss his next start, righty Tylor Megill seems like a realistic candidate to be recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to fill in.

The Mets acquired Blackburn from the Oakland Athletics at the trade deadline in exchange for minor league pitcher Kade Morris.

In five starts with New York, the 30-year-old has a 5.18 ERA in 24.1 innings. However, he has allowed just one run in three different starts. His last outing, which was cut short due to injury, as well as a start against his former team in Oakland, ballooned his ERA as he gave up 11 runs across 6.1 innings.

The Mets are hoping the veteran hurler will not have to miss extended time.

Published |Modified
Pat Ragazzo

PAT RAGAZZO

Pat Ragazzo is the reporter, publisher, site manager and executive editor for the Mets and Yankees websites on Sports Illustrated. Pat was selected as The Top Reporter & Publisher of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. He appears on several major TV Network stations including: NBC4, CBS2, FOX5, PIX11, SNY and NY1; and is frequently heard on ESPN New York FM 98.7 FM and WFAN Sports Radio 101.9 FM as a guest. Pat also serves as the Mets insider for the "Allow Me 2 Be Frank" podcast hosted by Frank "The Tank" Fleming of Barstool Sports. You can follow him on Twitter/X: @ragazzoreport.

Home/News