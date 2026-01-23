Mets Add Versatile Utilityman in Trade with Twins

The New York Mets made a busy week even busier on Thursday. The team announced a late-day trade with the Minnesota Twins that landed them another versatile infielder.

The trade saw the Mets acquire Vidal Bruján from the Twins in exchange for cash considerations. It was just the latest transaction for a Mets team that has gone full steam ahead since missing out on star outfielder Kyle Tucker. Since then, David Stearns has added Bo Bichette on a monster three-year deal, traded for the team’s new ace in Freddy Peralta, and signed veteran reliever Luis Garcia. In a corresponding move, the Mets have designated reliever Richard Lovelady for assignment.

The Mets have acquired Vidal Bruján from the Twins for cash considerations https://t.co/bBiWkGEbNC pic.twitter.com/rErR2ITAAq — SNY (@SNYtv) January 23, 2026

In Bruján, the Mets get a versatile player who has already suited up for five different teams in his five-year career, not including the Twins. Bruján entered the league as an international free agent with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2014; he subsequently made a splash with his first professional experience at the Dominican Summer League, posting 20 RBI and 22 stolen bases in 60 games. He spent the first three seasons of his career in Tampa before being traded to the Miami Marlins in 2023.

Read More: Mets Should Give Top Prospect Chance to Start on Opening Day

Bruján appeared in 102 games for Miami before he was dealt to the Chicago Cubs in 2024. Last season, the 27-year-old spent time with the Cubs, Baltimore Orioles, and Atlanta Braves. He suited up in 60 games for the three teams, slashing .253/.305/.310 with no home runs, eight RBI, and a couple of stolen bases.

The Twins claimed Bruján off waivers earlier this month, but he was designated for assignment one week later. This allowed the Mets to step in and make the trade, adding some depth to their star-studded lineup. Defensively, Bruján has experience playing second base, shortstop, third base, and all three outfield positions.

Official: #Mets acquired INF Vidal Brujan from the #Twins for cash considerations.



LHP Richard Lovelady designated for assignment. — Michael Baron (@michaelgbaron) January 23, 2026

Bruján’s acquisition highlights the Mets’ offseason strategy that has centered around defensive versatility. After the departure of Pete Alonso, the Mets brought in Jorge Polanco to man first base, a position he had no experience at until last year with the Seattle Mariners. The Mets doubled down on this strategy when they signed Bo Bichette, a career shortstop, to play third base.

Adding Bruján is less about finding a spot for him in the lineup than it is about adding much-needed, professional depth. Bruján will likely begin the year at Triple-A Syracuse unless he makes a noticeable impact at Spring Training. Once a highly-touted prospect, the Mets are hoping that Bruján can be a low-risk, high-reward acquisition.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles: