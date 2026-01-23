Jett Williams and Luisangel Acuña Address Getting Traded From Mets

The New York Mets have made two massive trades over the past two days.

On the night of January 20, news broke that the Mets had acquired outfielder Luis Robert Jr. from the Chicago White Sox. In exchange, the Mets sent versatile infielder Luisangel Acuña and right-handed pitcher Truman Pauley to Chicago.

One day later, it was announced that former Milwaukee Brewers ace Freddy Peralta (along with right-handed pitcher Tobias Myers) had been dealt to New York in exchange for top prospects Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat.

There's no question that these trades made the Mets a much better team for the 2026 season. Peralta and Robert Jr. will address New York's two biggest needs and round out their roster nicely. Still, it's tough for fans to see three former top prospects leave the organization after so much time had been spent imagining the impact they could make in their future at Citi Field.

Luisangel Acuña and Jett Williams Send Messages About Mets Trades

Both Acuña and Williams have addressed getting traded with recent Instagram posts.

Acuña's post came on January 21, and he wrote (in translated Spanish), "On September 14, 2024, I fulfilled my dream of becoming a Major League Baseball player. I will always be deeply grateful to the New York Mets for giving me that opportunity. To my teammates, coaches, trainers, the clubhouse staff, and the entire organization, thank you for your support and trust throughout this journey."

Acuña then turned his focus on his new team at the end of his message.

Jett Williams' Instagram post addressing his departure from the Mets' organization arrived on January 22. He wrote, "First, I would like to thank God for allowing me to play the game I love. I wouldn’t be in this position without my Lord and Savior. To the Mets organization, thank you for giving me an opportunity and for allowing me the space to grow - through both failure and success.

"Thank you to the fans for welcoming me with open arms and supporting me through every high and low. To my teammates and everyone in the organization, you will always have a special place in my heart," the post continued before Williams spoke about his excitement to join the Brewers' organization.

The Mets don't play the White Sox at Citi Field in 2026. But they do play the Brewers at home from August 25-27, and one would imagine that Williams will be a staple on Milwaukee's big league squad by then.

